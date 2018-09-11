Rocked Up Hootenanny at Rockingham Speedway picture special

Corby’s Rockingham Speedway held one of its last ever music events at the weekend as Rocked Up’s Hootenanny came to town.

The Corby promoters put together one of the best one-day festivals you’ll find in the region this summer with a day of rock, alternative and hip hop.

Arcane Roots led the charge on the Main Stage, Jamie Lenman headlined the YUK Tent and The Peoples Army headlined the Hip Hop Stage.

They were joined by Corby bands Acoda, King Purple and Flash Peasants.

Photographer David Jackson was there to capture all of the action.

Were you there? See if you can spot yourself in our picture special.