Robbery victim suffers horrific injuries in village near Kettering

A 50-year-old woman suffered shocking injuries during a violent robbery in Walgrave.

Now police have released an image showing the horrific cuts, bruises and swelling to her face in a bid to catch the offender.

The significant injuries also included a broken nose and broken jaw during what is believed to have been a robbery at an address in Old Road.

The incident happened between 2.30pm and 4.30pm, on Wednesday, December 5, where items of jewellery were taken.

The jewellery included a pair of ruby earrings and a silver watch.

Detectives are looking to identify a man who was in the village at around 2pm and may have been knocking on doors asking questions or for directions.

He is described as black, around 6ft 2in and with a small build.

He was wearing a fluorescent jacket.

An investigation is under way to establish the full details of the robbery.

Detective Inspector Johnny Campbell said: “This is an absolutely shocking crime where the victim appears to have been viciously attacked during a robbery.

“She has suffered horrific injuries that will take her a considerable amount of time to recover from.

“I am really keen to identify this man who was in the area at the time and I would urge anyone who knows who he may be to contact us.

“I would also urge people who live in the area or may have been passing and could either have seen something or caught some on their CCTV or dash cams, to contact us straight away.”

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.