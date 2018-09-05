Robbery at Northampton supermarket... do you know these men?

A CCTV appeal has been a launch at robbery at supermarket in Newham Road, Northampton

Two men are wanted in connection with a robbery at a Northampton supermarket.

Do you know this man?

Northamptonshire Police have released CCTV images of the men, who may have seen or have information about the robbery at the Co-op in Newnham Road, in Kingsthorpe.

The robbery happened shortly before 10pm on Monday, September 3.

The men, or anyone who recognises them, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.