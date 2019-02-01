Robbery at Danesholme estate newsagent

A robber used a claw hammer to prise open a door of a Corby newsagent while staff were packing up for the night.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the robbery at McColl’s convenience store at the Danesholme Centre, Corby.

The robbery happened between 7.45pm and 8pm on Wednesday (January 30) when a man entered the shop, using a claw hammer to open the door.

He approached two members of staff and demanded they hand over money, which he then put in a carrier bag. He also stole cigarettes before leaving the store and making off on the back of a waiting motorbike.

The suspect was white, about 18-20 years old, with a slim build. He was wearing a blue coat and black trousers.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and in particular, are asking the passer-by who knocked on the window shortly after the incident to ask if the shop staff were okay to get in touch.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.