Robbers take watch in Kettering mugging

A man was mugged by a gang while he and a friend were walking up Lindsey Street, Kettering.

Sometime between 4am and 5am on Sunday, August 19, two men were walking along Wellington Street and then up Lindsey Street when they saw a group of men running towards them.

At the junction of Crown Street, both victims were assaulted by the group and one of them had his phone, wallet and a watch, similar to the one pictured, stolen.

The first offender is described as a white man, aged 18 – 21, 6ft and with a very slim build. He was bare chested and wearing black trousers and black Nike trainers.

The second offender is described as a white man, around 5ft 8in and with short dark spiky hair. He was wearing a grey top.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.