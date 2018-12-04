Robbers snatch handbag from woman and push her to the ground in Northampton

A woman was robbed by two men earlier today (December 4) as she was walking in Northampton.

The victim was approached from behind by two men as she was walking by the lake in Birds Hill Walk, in Lings, at about 10.15am.

The offenders pushed her to the ground before snatching her handbag and running off towards the Lings estate.

Both men were wearing dark hooded jackets and were aged between 20 and 30.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.