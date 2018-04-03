Robbers raid pizza takeaway in Northampton

Masked robbers raided a pizza outlet in Northampton in the latest in a series of business robberies.

Detectives have warned shop and takeaway owners to be extra vigilant following a spate of commercial raids in Northampton.

Domino's Pizza in Horsemarket was the latest to be targeted, sometime between 3am and 3.15am on Good Friday.

Three masked men entered the takeaway and stole cash from the till. They were described as white and were all wearing dark or grey clothing. One of them is described as having distinctive green/grey-coloured eyes.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or ring Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.