A robber pulled a knife on a man after he refused to hand over money in a residential street in Kettering.

The incident occurred in Carriage Drive, Kettering, Robbery between 7am and 7.45am Wednesday, February 13.

The victim was walking to work when he was stopped by a man asking for money.

On refusal the male produced a knife. A scuffle followed with the victim being punched, bruised on the face and his jumper slashed before the offender ran off.