Robber demanded cash from man waiting at Northampton bus stop

A victim was waiting for a bus in Northampton when a robber approached and grabbed him.

The incident happened in Linley Green, Duston at about 7pm on Wednesday, February 21, Northamptonshire Police today revealed.

The victim was waiting for a bus when a man approached and grabbed him, and demanded that he should hand over his money.

The victim managed to pull free and run away. The offender shouted again and then left in the direction of Harlestone Road.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The suspect is described as white, about 30 years old, 5ft 8in, with a skinny build.

"He had dark beard and moustache and was wearing a dark, hooded top and light-coloured jogging bottoms."

Witnesses, or anyone who may have information about the stolen property, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.