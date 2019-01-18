Roaworks in Corby to cause delays for another month

Motorists have been facing delays around Corby as new year road works get into full swing.

Temporary traffic lights have caused jams at the Cottingham Road / Elizabeth Street junction since January 7 while Northamptonshire County Council resurface the road and improve safety for pedestrians by installing an island in the centre of the carriageway. Those lights look likely to be in place until February 1.

Lights further up Cottingham Road will also be in place until February 1 while NCC install a puffin crossing outside Corby Technical College to help keep pupils safe.

The road will be closed entirely at CTC between February 13 and 15 for resurfacing.

Meanwhile, Cadent are on site throughout the town replacing old iron gas pipes with new plastic ones. They’ve been digging up Studfall Avenue at its junction with Rockingham Road since last week. Temporary traffic lights have been in place a queues have been long at busier times. The crews will be moving further along Studfall Avenue and their work is due to finish in the street in a month - on February 19.

Cadent is also replacing iron pipes the Beanfield estate in roads including Weston Walk, Greasley Walk, Mantlefield Avenue, Bingham Walk and Newark Drive until March 4.