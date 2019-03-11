Roads to avoid in Northamptonshire on commute

New government data reveals the roads to avoid in Northamptonshire to get to work on time, and whether delays are getting worse.

The Department for Transport figures show that the A43 northbound between A413 near Whittlebury and A5 had the slowest moving traffic among the major roads in Northamptonshire in 2018.

Vehicles there travelled at an average of just 39.2mph – though this was a 2% improvement on 2017, when speeds averaged 38.5mph.

At the other end of the scale, vehicles sped along the M40 northbound between J10 and J11 at an average of 74.1mph – making it the fastest section of road in the area.

The figures include measurements taken at 210 places on the strategic road network – major routes managed by Government-owned company Highways England – in Northamptonshire.