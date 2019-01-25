Roads around Rushden, Higham Ferrers and Irthlingborough set for further closures

Sections of the A45 and A6 around three Northamptonshire towns will face closures and diversions as part of the Chowns Mill roundabout upgrade.

The roundabout, where the A45 and A6 cross, is set to undergo a major transformation next year.

As part of the project, Highways England have announced advance works will be taking place from March 4 until the end of April this year.

All works will be done under full carriageway closures.

The exact dates and locations of each set of works has not yet been confirmed.

But works will be taking place on the A45 between Chowns Mill and Skew Bridge, A6 north between Chowns Mill and the Nene Park roundabout, A6 south between Chowns Mill and the Kimbolton Road roundabout and A5028 between Chowns Mill and the B645 in Higham Ferrers.

All work will take place during weeknights (between 8pm and 6am, Monday to Thursday) or during full weekend closures (8pm Friday until 6am Monday) and works on each stretch will take place on different days.

Access to businesses and residents will be maintained wherever possible with temporary 40mph speed restrictions in place on all arms of the roundabout.

A Highways England spokesman said: “This is essential preparation work ahead of the major upgrade scheme starting at Chowns Mill next year.

“We’re only closing the road overnight and at weekends when we know the road will be quieter and we’re doing everything we can to keep any disruption to a minimum while this work takes place.”

To see what the £21m scheme could look like upon completion, click here.

These works will be taking place at the same time as other major roadworks to the west of Rushden.

A section of the A45 will close between the town and Wellingborough for eight months next month, with a contraflow system in the opposite carriageway, as reported by us last week.

The Irthlingborough Road bridge in Wellingborough is closed until April for rail works.

And roadworks are also planned to take place between March 4 and March 22 in nearby Ditchford Lane.