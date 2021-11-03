Road traffic collision on the M1 in Northamptonshire causes severe delays

There has been a road traffic collision on the M1 Northbound this afternoon.

A road traffic collision on the M1 in Northamptonshire is causing severe delays for commuters.

The collision took place at around 3pm today (November 3) and Northamptonshire police are currently on the scene.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "We are currently dealing with a road traffic collision on the M1 northbound between junctions 15a and 16.

"There are long queues in the area and motorists are advised to avoid it if they can at this time. Thank you for your patience."

Highways England reports there are currently delays of 40 minutes against expected traffic.