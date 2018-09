A road has been closed to allow for emergency gas works to be carried out.

Diversions have been put in place while Pytchley Road in Rushden is closed.

Cadent is carrying out the work and a tweet from its customer team this morning said: “Emergency gas works with road closure on Pytchley Road, junction of Washbrook Road Rushden NN10 with diversions in place.

“Please allow extra time for your journey and thank you for your patience during these essential works.”