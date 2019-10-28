River Ise floods Kettering skatepark

There were also photos on social media showing extremely high water levels at Kettering's Wicksteed Park.

One resident took to Facebook to ask why Kettering Council has not managed the River Ise, because the skatepark is prone to flooding.

If you have any photos you would like to share with us, send them to nt.newsdesk@northantsnews.co.uk.

Skating or surfing? Skaters would have had difficulty on Sunday as their park was under water.

Wading through One passer-by rolled his trousers and removed his shoes to make it through the water.

Welland Valley flooding There was also flooding further north near Caldecott, seen in this photo taken from Rockingham Church. The river Welland had burst its banks.

Blue fields The flooding filled several fields just outside Caldecott.

