River Ise floods Kettering skatepark

The rivers Ise and Welland flooded over the weekend (October 26 and 27) leaving Kettering's skatepark under water and flooding several fields around the village of Caldecott.
There were also photos on social media showing extremely high water levels at Kettering's Wicksteed Park.
One resident took to Facebook to ask why Kettering Council has not managed the River Ise, because the skatepark is prone to flooding.
If you have any photos you would like to share with us, send them to nt.newsdesk@northantsnews.co.uk.
1. Skating or surfing?
Skaters would have had difficulty on Sunday as their park was under water.