River Ise floods Kettering skatepark

The River Ise flooded and turned pathways into waterways near Kettering's skate park this Sunday.

The rivers Ise and Welland flooded over the weekend (October 26 and 27) leaving Kettering's skatepark under water and flooding several fields around the village of Caldecott.

There were also photos on social media showing extremely high water levels at Kettering's Wicksteed Park.
One resident took to Facebook to ask why Kettering Council has not managed the River Ise, because the skatepark is prone to flooding.
Skaters would have had difficulty on Sunday as their park was under water.

One passer-by rolled his trousers and removed his shoes to make it through the water.

There was also flooding further north near Caldecott, seen in this photo taken from Rockingham Church. The river Welland had burst its banks.

The flooding filled several fields just outside Caldecott.

