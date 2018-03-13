Rita Ora and Craig David announce joint Northampton gig

Craig David and Rita Ora will be bringing their hits to Northampton later this year.

Performing tracks such as 7 Days, Walking Away, When the Bassline Drops, Nothing Like This, Heartline and I Know You, Craig David and his full live band will be performing all his top tracks on Saturday, September 1 at The County Ground, Abington.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to bringing my show and band to Northampton in September.

"This will be one of only a handful of shows I am doing in the UK this summer so let’s make it big night and a time to party.

"Having Rita Ora as my special guest makes this even more special as we worked together back in the day and I’ve always been a big fan of her and her music.”

Craig David has sold 15 million albums worldwide, has had multi Brit Award and Grammy Nominations and is an Ivor Novello Award Winner.

Winner of Best Male at the 2016 MOBO Awards and with 2.1 million single sales and 117 million single streams in the last year alone, his last two albums were massive successes. Following My Intuition reached number one in the UK charts and The Time Is Now reached number two.

Rita Ora has recently equalled the Official Chart record for the most top 10 singles by a British female artist. For You has become her 12th Top 10 single, equalling the earlier achievements of both Petula Clark and Shirley Bassey.

She is fresh from the Brit Awards, where she performed a medley of her hits Your Song, Anywhere and For You (the title track from 50 Shades of Grey alongside Liam Payne).

A spokesman for the cricket club said: "With a new album on the horizon for May and fresh from her sold-out indoor tour, expect to witness another performance of hits on the Northampton stage."

Ray Payne, NCCC's chief executive, said: "This latest superstar line-up at the County Ground further demonstrates the cricket ground’s ambition to bring world class artists to Northampton year after year. We are absolutely delighted to have secured such a prestigious line-up for 2018"

Tickets for Craig David and Rita Ora at The County Ground go on General Sale tomorrow (Friday March 16) from 9am at the following websites:

www.ticketmaster.co.uk

www.lhgtickets.com

www.nccc.co.uk

Tickets are priced at: £39.50 + booking fee (General Admission), £45.00 + booking fee (Silver) and £60.00 (Golden Circle)

Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult, Under fives go free.

Tickets are all standing