Ringstead charity’s campaign to raise £30,000 in 30 days to mark 30 years

A crowdfunding campaign has been launched to help secure the future of a charity that delivers vital educational services across the county.

Solve It, which is based in Ringstead, raises awareness of the dangers of abusing solvents including aerosols, gases and glue and new psychoactive substances (NPS) - often referred to as ‘legal highs’.

The charity needs to raise funds to ensure it can continue delivering the service into its 30th year.

Solve It has set a target of raising £30,000 in 30 days.

The campaign ’30 in 30 for 30’ is appealing for donations, sponsors and fundraisers to help the organisation survive and thrive.

Chairman of trustees Catherine Maryon said: “In the past three decades Solve It has helped thousands of young people, parents, carers, partners and professionals to be more aware of the dangers of solvents and NPS.

“These products can change how we think, feel and behave.

“Often used for fun, their effects can be devastating and even kill.

“We’re just about to complete a major project through the Big Lottery Fund, developing decision-making skills in Northamptonshire, raising awareness and helping young people make safe choices.

“We are the only charity in the county providing this service.

“In just three years, we’ve worked with over 20,000 people, both young people and the adults who live and work with them.

“In our 30 years, you may have seen us.

“Or perhaps you know someone who has suffered harm.

“We now need your help.”

Rachel Fletcher, project and support co-ordinator, added: “Solvent abuse and the use of new psychoactive substances remains prevalent.

“It can have direct and indirect impact on crime, communities and health.

“We are determined to carry on and know we offer a much-needed service, but we need funding to ensure future generations get the information they need to make informed decisions as they grow up.”

Solve It provides young people and adults with preventive education and advice about the risks and dangers of solvent abuse, new psychoactive substances and nitrous oxide (laughing gas).

Anyone who wants to help support the charity can do so by clicking here