Rings stolen from elderly KGH patient as she slept

An elderly patient had her wedding ring and engagement ring stolen from her finger as she slept at KGH.

The incident took place at the hospital in Rothwell Road between 8am and 12pm yesterday (Tuesday) when the woman was asleep in a side room.

The wedding ring is described as gold with two rows of love hearts on the band.

The engagement ring is a gold band with a blue sapphire surrounded by diamond stones.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting reference 18000283729 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.