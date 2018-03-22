Ringing the changes at Northamptonshire village church

One village’s church bells will soon be ringing for the last time for about four months.

On Tuesday (March 27) at 7.30pm the bells at All Saints Church in Wilbarston will be rung for the last time in their present form.

Villagers from Wilbarston and bell ringers from neighbouring areas have been invited to attend the last ringing session before the church’s five bells are taken out for refurbishment and augmentation to six.

This once in a life time event is the culmination of 18 months of intensive fundraising by an enthusiastic band of ringers (formed in October 2015) to meet the £32,000 required for the work.

Events have included a grand prize draw, sponsorship for running a helf-marathon, plant sales and a rock concert.

Tower captain Peter Chilton said: “This is a historic event in the annals of All Saints’ Church.

“It is with thanks to the villagers of Wilbarston and Stoke Albany and all of the people who have supported us that we have been able to achieve the target so quickly.

“If the bells are displayed in the church I hope that people take the opportunity to view them.”

On Monday, April 2, bellringers to start to remove the stays, wheels, clappers, slides and ropes of the bells.

For the rest of that week Taylors of Loughborough will begin to remove the bells and will transport them away on Friday, April 6.

It is probable that the bells will be out by the afternoon of Thursday, April 5.

They will be displayed in the church until they are taken away on the Friday and will be away for about four months.