Rewards for Broughton’s litter-picking champions

A pair of litter pickers have been rewarded for their voluntary efforts to keep Broughton tidy.

Michael Marriott and Julie Doyle won a community award certificate of contribution and were each given a cheque for £125 from Broughton Parish Council.

Michael Marriott has been rewarded for his voluntary work.

The pair spend hours of their own time each week picking up and bagging rubbish left in the village’s streets, grass verges and nearby areas.

Retired gravedigger Mr Marriott, 72, has been volunteering for about nine years, putting in about 10 hours a week.

He said: “It just gave me something to do and it keeps me busy.

“People often toot their horn at me when they go past.”

Lifelong Broughton resident Mr Marriott is often seen out litter-picking at 4am in the summer months before cars hit the roads.

He picks up litter in the village, either side of the Kettering railway bridge, down to Pytchley and around Tesco with Julie Doyle mainly litter-picking in the park and High Street areas.

Mr Marriott often fills 10 bin bags with rubbish such as coke cans and cardboard boxes, although he said he once found a forged £20 note.

He said: “I was fed up of seeing all of the litter, kids today just throw it anywhere.

“You wouldn’t believe how much people throw out of their car window.”

Pat Scouse, chair of Broughton Parish Council, said: “Their litter picking makes an extraordinary difference to the village.

“It just happens, nobody asks them to do it.

“We are extremely grateful for them and the work they do.”