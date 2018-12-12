Reward on offer to catch Corby’s most wanted man

A reward of up to £1,000 is on offer for information that leads to the arrest of Corby’s most wanted man.

Stephen Hill, 31, has been at large since police released his image in early November.

He’s wanted in connection with a series of raids on pubs and clubs across Corby and Kettering as part of Operation Trebuchet, an investigation into almost 50 smash-and-grabs in the area in three months.

Now Crimestoppers have put up a reward of up to £1,000 in a bid to help track him down.

Police are urging anyone who knows of his whereabouts to contact Crimestoppers as soon as possible.

The reward is on offer for information passed to the charity that leads to an arrest and charge.

They can be contacted on 0800 555111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

Only information given to the independent charity will qualify for a reward.