Reward of £5,000 offered in bid to catch Kettering murder suspect

The family of a Kettering man stabbed to death have pleaded for information after Crimestoppers put up £5,000 to catch his suspected murderer.

Tairu Jallow, 29, died after the attack at his home in Havelock Street on January 14 this year.

Mustafa Lowe.

Mustafa Lowe, 22, is wanted for questioning and facing accusations of murdering the Kettering man.

Lowe, who is also known as ‘Tapha’ and ‘T boy’, has links to the city centre, Erdington and Jewellery Quarter in the Birmingham area.

Crimestoppers is now offering a reward of up to £5,000 for information that leads to Lowe’s arrest.

Tairu’s sister-in-law Yarel Jallow thanked Crimestoppers for their generous reward offer and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Tairu Jallow was stabbed to death at his home in Kettering.

She said: “Please, please, if you have any information come forward.

“It’s so vital and important for us to help us recover and fight for justice for Tairu.

“Tairu was a religious man, he was a kind man, he was a funny man, he was hard working.

“Whoever thought it was OK enter his property and murder him in cold blood needs to be caught.

“Someone out there must know something.”

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mustafa Lowe, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or through the non-traceable Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

The reward will only qualify if information is passed to Crimestoppers, not the police.

Lydia Patsalides, East Midlands regional manager for Crimestoppers, said: “A man has had his life taken away from him before the age of 30 because of a senseless crime.

“This should never happen.

“This is why I am asking the local community to come forward with any information they might have on the whereabouts of Mustafa Lowe which could really help the investigation.”

Four other men, three from Birmingham and one from Nottingham, have all denied murder. They face a trial next year.