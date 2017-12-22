REVEALED: Where you’re most likely to get a parking ticket in Corby, East Northants, Kettering and Wellingborough

There are few things motorists dread more than returning to their car to find a yellow sticker on their windscreen.

Today the Northants Telegraph can reveal where you’re most likely to get a parking ticket in each of the districts we cover.

We asked Northamptonshire County Council for the areas where they’ve given the most tickets in Corby, East Northants and Wellingborough this year under Freedom of Information laws.

We also asked Northants Police, which monitors parking in Kettering, for the ticket hotspots there.

The area in the north of the county which has seen the most tickets, for the year to November 13, was Midland Road in Wellingborough.

A total of 621 tickets have been issued to cars illegally parked there – almost two a day.

Full ticketing hotspot breakdown, with the number of tickets in brackets:

CORBY:

1 - Parkland Gateway Car Park (518)

2 - Victoria Place Car Park (473)

3 - Everest Lane (361)

4 - Cardigan Place (142)

=5 - Elizabeth Street (81)

=5 - George Street (81)

7 - Manton Road (46)

8 - Wood Street (31)

9 - Baird Road (27)

10 - High Street (16)

EAST NORTHANTS:

1 - High Street, Rushden (321)

2 - Haldens Parkway, Thrapston (74)

3 - High Street, Higham Ferrers (62)

4 - Victoria Road, Rushden (31)

5 - Wellingborough Road, Rushden (30)

6 - Queen Street, Rushden (27)

7 - Market Square Car Park, Higham Ferrers (26)

8 - West Street, Oundle (25)

9 - Pemberton Street, Rushden (23)

=10 - High Street, Irthlingborough (21)

=10 - Hill Street, Raunds (21)

KETTERING:

1 - Telford Way (150)

=2 - George Street (97)

=2 - Montagu Street (97)

4 - Wellington Street (96)

5 - Market Place (86)

6 - Alfred Street (48)

7 - Dalkeith Place (47)

8 - Dryland Street (39)

9 - Regent Street (36)

10 - Horsemarket (34)

WELLINGBOROUGH:

1 - Midland Road (621)

2 - Silver Street (226)

3 - Pebble Lane (214)

4 - Market Square (122)

5 - Park Road (85)

6 - Chester Road (60)

7 - Church Street (57)

=8 - Cambridge Street (55)

=8 - Tithe Barn Road (55)

10 - Dryden Road (44)

