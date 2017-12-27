Revealed: Top 20 most popular baby name predictions for 2018 – with a ‘royal influence’

Nearly 3,500 pregnant women across the country who are expecting babies in 2018 have revealed their selected baby names in a new survey.

According to www.emmasdiary.co.uk - a support resource for mums to be and new parents - Harry was cited as the number one choice for baby boys, thanks to the double influence of J.K. Rowling’s boy wizard and the name of the prince who is currently fifth in line to the British throne.

Olivia has proved to be a firm favourite with parents for the last few years - presumably thanks to popular actress Olivia Colman - and has hit the number one spot again as the most popular name for baby girls in 2018.

Other names ranking in the top three most popular for 2018 included, Noah and Oliver (for boys) and Isla and Lily (for girls).

Showing signs of more current royal influences, George and Charlotte also made the top 20 names for 2018 with other royal favourites for boys such as James, Henry and Arthur also making the grade.

For girls, there are notable influences from popular TV shows such as Game of Thrones with Aria ranking 18th most popular name for girls in 2018.

Names names such as Max and Ruby (a popular animated show for young children) also made the top 20.

For girls in particular, names ending with the letter ‘a’ show a strong trend for 2018 (with almost 50 per cent of the names chosen, ending with the letter ‘a’) including, Olivia, Isla, Ava, Amelia, Sophia, Freya, Matilda, Aria and Ella – all cited in the top 20 girls names for next year.

Faye Mingo, Marketing Director at Emma’s Diary commented: “We can see a real ‘royal’ influence in the names selected for 2018 - interestingly, George and Charlotte were both ranked in the top 20 most popular names.”

“Olivia and Oliver continue to remain popular amongst parents to be as do traditional and biblical inspired names such as Jacob and Noah.”

Boys

1. Harry

2. Noah

3, Oliver

4. George

5. Jack

6. Arthur

7. Freddie

8. Jacob

9. Charlie

10. Teddy

11. Theo

12. Henry

13. James

14. Alfie

15. Leo

16. Oscar

17. Archie

18. Max

19. Logan

Girls

1. Olivia

2. Isla

3. Lily

4. Ava

5. Elsie

6. Emily

7. Poppy

8. Amelia

9. Sophia

10. Freya

11. Evelyn

12. Grace

13. Charlotte

14. Willow

15. Alice

16. Matilda

17. Ruby

18. Aria

19. Florence