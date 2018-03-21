REVEALED: The latest average house prices in Corby, East Northants, Kettering and Wellingborough

The average house price in Kettering has topped £200,000 for the first ever time.

The latest UK House Price Index figures show the average house in the town now costs £200,889 - up by 12.07 per cent year-on-year.

The rise is the eighth-highest annual increase in the country, with the 23.58 per cent jump in the Orkney Islands the highest in the UK.

In 1995, the average house in Kettering cost just £38,847.

The area with the most expensive average house in the north of the county is East Northants.

There the average house costs £232,026, up 9.2 per cent year-on-year.

In 1995, it was just £46,599.

In Wellingborough, the average house now costs £210,823, up 8.1 per cent year-on-year.

23 years ago, it was £42,000.

The area in the north of the county with the cheapest average house in Corby.

The average house there costs £177,629, up 9.5 per cent year-on-year.

In 1995, it was just £36,282.

Nationally, UK house prices grew by 4.9 per cent in the year to January 2018.

Chief executive officer of online estate agent Emoov Russell Quirk said: “While we have seen occasional and marginal declines in house price growth over the last year, the market remains in pretty good health considering.”