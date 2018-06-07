Revealed: The faces of those convicted of shocking Kettering shooting

These are the faces of five people facing jail over a Kettering shooting.

All five were found guilty at Northampton Crown Court earlier this week over the incident in Field Street, which left the victim requiring his leg to be amputated.

Spencer Carr. NNL-180606-134741005

Now, ahead of their sentencing hearing later this month, Northamptonshire Police have released images of those convicted.

Spencer Carr, 39, of no fixed abode, was found guilty of GBH with intent and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Michael Villiers, 46, and Darren Freeman, 36, both of no fixed abode, were also found guilty of GBH.

Lorna Carr, 29, of Bath Road, was found guilty of assisting an offender with Kelly Davies, 39, of Wellington Street, found guilty of conspiracy to commit GBH.

Darren Freeman. NNL-180606-134823005

The shooting happened on October 14 last year when Spencer Carr shot the 36-year-old man, who had his back turned at the time, in the leg before exiting the scene in a white van.

Villiers and Freeman were also in the van at the time of the offence.

The shot caused such extensive damage to the man’s leg that it had to be amputated.

Detective Chief Inspector Lee McBride said: “This was a very complex investigation which I am pleased has concluded with the conviction of five individuals.

Kelly Davies. NNL-180606-134813005

“This man’s life was never the same after the loss of his leg.

“I hope this conviction shows how serious we are in tackling violent crime in Northamptonshire and that we will not only go after the person who actually pulls the trigger but also those that assist them.”

Sentencing is expected to take place on Wednesday, June 20.

Michael Villiers. NNL-180606-134751005