Revealed: The best and worst GP practices in Wellingborough as rated by you

Today the Northants Telegraph can reveal Wellingborough’s best and worst GP surgeries, based on ratings provided by patients.

The ratings are based on responses provided in the twice-yearly GP Patient Survey, sent to more than one million adults.

Patients are asked how likely they are to recommend their practice to others.

How to check your local GP practice’s patient satisfaction rating.

Here is the list of the best and worst surgeries in the Wellingborough district, based on the percentage of people who said they would recommend their GP surgery to others.

1) Albany House Medical Centre, Queen Street, Wellingborough. 82.9 per cent would recommend.

2) Redwell Medical Centre, Turner Lane, Wellingborough. 81.8 per cent would recommend.

3) Earls Barton Medical Centre, Aggate Way, Earls Barton. 80.6 per cent would recommend.

4) Summerlee Medical Centre, Summerlee Road, Finedon. 80.5 per cent would recommend.

5) Abbey Medical Practice, Irthlingborough Road, Wellingborough. 77.2 per cent would recommend.

=6) Wollaston Surgery, London Road, Wollaston. 76.5 per cent would recommend.

=6) Brookside Medical Centre, Brookside, Bozeat. 76.5 per cent would recommend.

8) Castlefields Medical Centre, Irthlingborough Road, Wellingborough. 74.9 per cent would recommend.

9) Queensway Medical Centre, Olympic Way, Wellingborough. 71.8 per cent would recommend.

10) Irchester Surgery, School Road, Irchester. 52.2 per cent would recommend.