Revealed: The best and worst GP practices in Kettering as rated by you

Today the Northants Telegraph can reveal Kettering’s best and worst GP surgeries, based on ratings provided by patients.

The ratings are based on responses provided in the twice-yearly GP Patient Survey, sent to more than one million adults.

Patients are asked how likely they are to recommend their practice to others.

How to check your local GP practice’s patient satisfaction rating.

Here is the list of the best and worst surgeries in the Kettering district, based on the percentage of people who said they would recommend their GP surgery to others.

1) Dr David Oliver (Mawsley Surgery), School Road, Mawsley. 92.8 per cent would recommend.

2) Dryland Surgery, Field Street, Kettering. 84 per cent would recommend.

3) Eskdaill Medical Centre, Lower Street, Kettering. 83.6 per cent would recommend.

4) Headlands Surgery, Headlands, Kettering. 80.5 per cent would recommend.

5) Weavers Medical, Lower Street, Kettering. 73.5 per cent would recommend.

=6) Rothwell Medical Centre, Desborough Road, Rothwell. 64.7 per cent would recommend.

=6) Desborough Health Centre, High Street, Desborough. 64.7 per cent would recommend.

=8) Linden Avenue Medical Centre, Linden Avenue, Kettering. 58.7 per cent would recommend.

=8) Ise Village Medical Centre, French Drive, Kettering. 58.7 per cent would recommend.

10) Dr Spencer and Partners (Burton Latimer Medical Centre), Higham Road, Burton Latimer. 54.2 per cent would recommend.