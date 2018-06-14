REVEALED: The 9 most expensive houses on the Wellingborough property market

Today the Telegraph reveals the most expensive houses on the market in Wellingborough.

Click here to see the 9 most expensive houses on the Wellingborough property market right now.

Most people who have ever bought or sold property know about things like the ‘Waitrose effect’.

Which is to say that if there is a store nearby, it is one of the first things estate agents mention.

Of course, there are plenty of factors which add value to a property.

Some are plain common sense, others are downright bonkers.

Here are nine key factors that boost house values:

SCHOOLS

Live near a high-performing school and you are ahead of the game when it comes to selling your house.

GARDEN

It may sound a bit obvious but houses with well-maintained gardens sell for more than ones where the garden looks like a jungle in Borneo and one where rats raise families in the shrubbery. A tidy garden could add to a property. So stop making excuses and mow your lawn now.

MARKET TOWN?

This no longer applies to the growing metropolis that is Northampton but if you are lucky enough to live in a market town, you are laughing all the way to the bank. According to research properties in market towns were typically worth £25,000 more than similar properties in other towns in the area.

FOOD AND DRINK

Having a top restaurant or array of bars and eateries can work wonders for the reputation of an area and the price of a house.

KING OF THE HILL

You might not like slogging up the hill after a hard day at work, but if you live on a hill your property will probably be worth more — a lot more, if you heed research carried out by Zoopla. The average price of properties with a ‘hill’ in the address was more than double that of properties on bog-standard ‘streets’.

CRESCENT CASH

Buying a house on a crescent is also a sound investment. Research claims properties on crescents typically commanded a premium of 40 per cent. Houses in squares or in a mews also scored well, while those with ‘road’, ‘grove’ or ‘court’ in the address were seen as less desirable.

MONEY GROWS ON TREES

Another pretty obvious one but houses with trees between the pavement and the road outside tend to fetch more.

IT’S ALL IN THE NAME

Research has found that one in 14 people pay a premium for a property with a name rather than a number. A house name can add between 0.5-5 per cent in value, according to estimates.

HOW ODD

Perhaps the oddest value booster of all is that 1 Sandy Lane trumps 22 Sandy Lane. A study by Zoopla found that average odd-numbered houses fetched £538 more than their even-numbered equivalents.

All house prices and details were correct at the time of going to press.