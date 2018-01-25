REVEALED: How Kettering secondary schools fare for pupil progress

Southfield School for Girls is the highest performing secondary school in Kettering for pupil progress, according to the latest school league tables.

The school scored 0.69 for Progress 8 - the only school in the parliamentary constituency to be graded as ‘well above average’.

Progress 8 scores shows how much progress pupils at each school made between the end of Key Stage 2 and the end of Key Stage 4, compared to pupils across England who got similar results at the end of Key Stage 2.

A score above zero means pupils made more progress, on average, than pupils across England who got similar results at the end of Key Stage 2.

A score below zero means pupils made less progress on average.

A negative progress score does not mean pupils made no progress, or that the school has failed, but it means pupils in the school made less progress than other pupils across England with similar results at the end of Key Stage 2.

How secondary schools in Kettering parliamentary constituency compare:

Southfield School for Girls: 0.69, well above average

Bishop Stopford School: 0.2, above average

Kettering Buccleuch Academy: -0.06, average

The Latimer Arts College: -0.1, average

Montsaye Academy: -0.23, below average

Kettering Science Academy: -0.53, well below average