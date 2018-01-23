REVEALED: Date for latest restaurant to open at Rushden Lakes

A fresh and modern new Pizza Express restaurant will be opening at Rushden Lakes next month.

As well as offering somewhere new to eat at the multi-million pound development, the new eaterie is creating 25 jobs for the area.

Restaurant bosses say the 196-seater restaurant will draw heavy inspiration from its lakeside location, bringing a mixture of classic design with a modern twist to the shopping centre.

Diners will be able to choose from various pizzas and other dishes on the menu when it officially opens from 11.30am on Thursday, February 8.

Restaurant manager Taner Ozdol said: “We are beyond excited to open our doors at Rushden Lakes, and to get to know our customers in the local community and wider area.”

Rushden Lakes centre manager Paul Rich said he was delighted the popular pizza restaurant was opening soon.

And added: “We’ve been looking forward to welcoming Pizza Express to our restaurant offering since we opened last year.

“And we know our shoppers are as eager as we are to enjoy their great food in our spectacular setting.”

Pizza Express will be joining Wildwood, Bill’s, Jamaica Blue, Eden at House of Fraser, Patisserie Valerie and Bewiched which are already open and offering food and drinks at Rushden Lakes.