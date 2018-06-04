Revamped Desborough shop to open this week

A shop in Desborough will open once again this week (June 7) after being rebranded.

Previously trading as Premier, the store in Gold Street has been completely refurbished and will now be a One Stop.

The well-known Bapodara family, who have traded on the same site for more than 13 years, say they are looking forward to sharing the extended ranges and market leading prices with their loyal customers.

Franchisee Nagajan Bapodara said: “We’re all very excited about opening the doors of our new store.

“With an increased product range across the store, along with money saving promotions, we’re certain that local shoppers will be delighted.

“We hope as many people as possible will come along to our opening.”

A grand opening weekend has been organised with a range of activities planned for Saturday, June 9, where the store will be officially opened by the Mayor of Kettering Cllr James Burton.

There will be a face painter in-store, complimentary Indian buffet and soft drinks, free Nescafe Alegria hot drinks and a raffle with a hamper to be won, with all money raised on the day to be donated to a local cause

The new store will be open seven days a week, from 6am to 9pm between Monday and Saturday and 7am to 9pm on Sundays.