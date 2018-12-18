Rev Richard Coles to read at charity carol concert in Raunds

Guests at a charity carol concert this week will get the chance to rub shoulders with Reverend Richard Coles.

The Finedon vicar and BBC radio presenter will be at Nepal Youth Foundation UK’s Community Carol Concert on December 19 (Wednesday) where he will be doing a reading.

The evening at Raunds' St Peter's Church will be presided over by Reverend Jon Aldwinckle, rector of Raunds, Hargrave, Ringstead and Stanwick and it promises to be a high-spirited and joyful, festive celebration.

Rev Aldwinckle said: "As the new rector for the Four Spires Benefice I am pleased to be instigating a much-needed community event such as this.

"Christmas can be such a magical and charitable time and it is a great way to bring the community together. I love the idea of supporting both those near to us and far away."

The service will be a mix of traditional and modern readings from the Mayor of Raunds as well as Reverend Richard Coles.

There will be some well-known songs for everyone to join in with and The First Tuesday Choir will be entertaining guests.

The stories and songs will be followed by a drinks reception with mulled wine, mince pies and locally baked cakes.

All guests will have the chance to mingle with the well-known faces from the community, help local causes and children in Nepal by purchasing designed down jackets handmade by former child slaves (www.kathaa.co.uk), raffle tickets or items from the Christmas gift stall.

Advance tickets are £10 for adults and £4 for children (Under 7s free) and are available for purchase at online

All proceeds will go to The Anglican Churches of Raunds, Hargrave, Ringstead and Stanwick and Nepal Youth Foundation UK.

Local resident Simon Russell, founder of Nepal Youth Foundation UK said: "We wanted to build on the success of last year’s event given its popularity and Raunds has bigger capacity, plus it is one of the most historic and beautiful churches in the area.

"We love that so many community members are involved: It’s the amazing community spirit that brings so much fun and joy to the night and raises much-needed funds for those in need at a special time of year."