Reunion planned for 70th anniversary of Rushden Scout group

A Scout group is marking a major milestone this year and hoping to find former members to join in the celebrations.

The 8th Rushden (Salvation Army) Scout group is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year.

Reg Clayton of the 8th Rushden (SA) Scouts being presented his medal

In honour of the landmark, they are having a service of celebration on Sunday, March 11, followed by a get together of ex-members.

Current members of the group are hoping former members will be able to join them for the reunion.

Group Scout leader Pauline Norman said: “This is a milestone for the group and there must be ex-members still living locally.”

Anyone who would like to attend the reunion can email Pauline on normanpauline@pobroadband.co.uk for more details.