RETRO: Do you recognise these pupils from Wellingborough in the 1950s?

Do you recognise anyone in these pictures from Wellingborough in the 1950s?

The black and white photos were found by Terry Dean, who sent them in after the Northants Telegraph ran a story earlier this year about Victoria School.

Another of Terry Dean's pictures

The school used to be on the corner of Mill Road, Stanley Road and Gordon Road in Wellingborough and celebrated its centenary in 1995, but closed 10 years ago.

Terry thinks these pictures were taken in the region of 1953/54 to 1959.

He recognises himself as well as classmates Penny Cross, Anne Butler and Wendy Tew.

But apart from these three ladies, he says he doesn’t recognise anyone else in the pictures.

If you can help identify any of the youngsters, get in touch by emailing nt.newsdesk@northantsnews.co.uk.

