Resurfacing work on A605 in East Northants put on hold until February

Work to resurface the A605 in East Northants has been put on hold until next year.

Northamptonshire Highways has been carrying out work to resurface the A605 Peterborough/Oundle Road.

The first phase was due to be completed this week, but with the recent colder weather, highways bosses have decided to ‘pause’ the work and re-start it in February.

A letter from Martin Smith on behalf of Northamptonshire Highways says: “Firstly, I would like to take the opportunity to thank you for your co-operation and understanding during the first stage of this scheme.

“I am writing to provide you with an update regarding the highway maintenance work that is being carried out along the A605 by Northamptonshire Highways.

“Over the last few months we have undertaken carriageway resurfacing, patching and vegetation clearance.

“This first phase was due to be completed on December 18, 2017.

“Unfortunately, as the weather has turned colder and more wintery now we have took the decision to pause the program.

“We intend to commence the final phase works on February 9 until the end of March 18, weather permitting.

“The remaining work will include completing the resurfacing of the Oundle bypass to the first structure (bridge over Nene River), further vegetation clearance at the Warmington bypass and Thrapston in addition to safety barrier replacement/upgrade and structures work.

“Again the work will be carried out under phased full road closure(s) with a fully signed diversion route for all through traffic using the A1(M) Peterborough/A14 Thrapston vice versa.

“We are operating a closure to protect both the public/workforce and expedite the work efficiently.

“The closure(s) will be in force weekday nights between 20.00 – 06.00 hours, and weekends between Fri 20.00 – Mon 06.00 (24 hour).

“Signs will be erected in advance nearer the time confirming actual dates and times prior to starting informing the general public, along each phase of the site.

“I thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation, if you require any further information before the scheme commences please contact me.

“When work begins on site please contact our construction team on the same number below.

“To ensure any future enquiries are dealt with correctly and to report highway defects, please continue to use our online ‘Street Doctor’ service.

“This process acknowledges that issues are recorded and dealt with appropriately. Once reported you will be given a unique reference number and be able to follow the progress of your enquiry.”

For more details go to www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/streetdoctor or follow @nnhighways on Twitter.

To see road works and diversion routes go to www.roadworks.org.uk.