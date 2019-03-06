Restaurant promising to be first for UK coming to Kettering

The owners of a new restaurant set to open in Kettering have promised it will be “roarsome”.

Work is under way to convert the former Chimichanga restaurant in Market Place, and it’s hoped it will open later this year.

A sneak peek inside the restaurant.

The secretive owners, who didn’t want to give their identity away, say it will be a first for not only the town but the country.

But they aren’t ready to reveal all just yet.

In a brief statement the owners said: “We are both very excited to bring something completely new not just to Kettering, but the UK.

“We can’t wait to reveal more soon.”

They have given a few clues and said people may have started to notice that something’s ‘evolving’, with the unit currently being ‘excavated’ for its next ‘roarsome inhabitants’.

They’ve given a sneak peek inside as to what’s ‘stomping’ into Kettering soon.

When the restaurant opens it will be alongside Prezzo, Wildwood and Kino Lounge, and just opposite Billionaires which opened before Christmas.

Mexican chain Chimichanga shut last year after parent company Prezzo said it was not viable.