Restaurant plan for closed Kettering hotel

A new restaurant and 29 apartments could replace a disused Kettering hotel.

Plans have been submitted to redevelop the Naseby Hotel in Sheep Street, which was closed by operator Best Western in March 2016.

There is no indication so far as to who could open a restaurant there with Chimichanga, Prezzo, Kino Lounge and Wildwood already open nearby.

A planning statement said: “As time passes, the hotel will become increasingly dilapidated and we consider that the vacancy of this property, which lies at a key site within the town centre, is harmful to the local community, environment and economy.

“We consider that the property represents a clear redevelopment opportunity and consider that a pragmatic and flexible approach should be taken to bring this vacant property back into active use to support the ambitions for the restaurant quarter and wider town centre.

“We also consider that the proposal for a restaurant at the ground floor fully complies with the policies, ambition and vision for the restaurant quarter.”

If approved there would be seven one-bed apartments, 17 two-bed apartments and five three-bed apartments.

The 475 sq m restaurant would be on the ground floor with frontage on the corner of George Street and a ‘generous’ outdoor seating area facing the Market Place.

Historical elements of the building – which dates back to the 17th century – will be retained.

But, if approved, elements of the building which hold little or no heritage value will be demolished and rebuilt.

Five car parking spaces would be created for residential units, eight for restaurant staff and 16 for short-stay visitors – eight for both restaurant and residential visitors.

A decision on the plans could be made by April 17.

Who would you like to see open a restaurant here? Join the debate on our Facebook page.