Residents to stage sit-in protest at Oundle’s library

Oundle’s library will stay open beyond its closing time today as residents stage a peaceful sit-in protest.

The library in Glapthorn Road is one of several which faces closure under Northants County Council’s cost-cutting proposals.

Today (Friday) from 3pm, those campaigning against the plans will stay there past its usual 6pm close to show the support it has.

The sit-in has the support of celebrated writer Alan Bennett, who spoke with chairman of the Friends of Oundle Library Ann Guy.

Mrs Guy said: “Alan told me he was very concerned about the closures on a number of levels.

“He believes passionately that many young people still have an urgent need for access to books.

“He also told me that modern computer facilities at libraries are essential for those who cannot afford their own equipment.

“To have heartfelt, stalwart support from a man who is such a leading light in literary circles speaks volumes.”

Over the past year there were 51,357 visits and 45,174 loans issued at Oundle’s library.

Oundle Library hosted 96 adult activities and 212 children’s activities during the same period.

Anyone attending the protest has been urged to come when they can, stay as late as they can, and bring a chair and refreshments.

A similar protest is also taking place at Brackley Library in the south of the county.

A consultation over the options set out by the county council is due to end tomorrow.