Residents thanked for contributions during East Northamptonshire Local Plan consultation

Members of the public that attended public consultations for the East Northamptonshire Local Plan Part 2 have been thanked for their contributions by the council.

The plan sets out the local detail of the future of planning, policy and growth in East Northamptonshire.

The events were held in the north and south of the district so residents of both areas could find out more about the draft proposal and submit their comments.

Paul Bland, head of planning services, said: "We’d like to thank everyone who came along to these events and encourage those who couldn’t attend to have their say via the link on our website.

"We had some good discussions with residents who are clearly very interested in the East Northamptonshire Local Plan and the opportunities it presents for growth in the district.

"Public feedback on plans such as these is so important in ensuring that local views have been taken into consideration and have helped shaped the final plan.

"Consultation runs until December 17 so there’s still time to have your say.

"After that, we will collate all of the responses and a report will go the Planning Policy committee in February 2019 where councillors and officers will discuss and agree any amends to the plan before it’s submitted for inspection later in 2019."

Questions raised by residents were about housing sites, infrastructure, housing for the elderly, numbers of developments proposed and the process of the East Northamptonshire Local Plan.

Planning officers answered questions, explained details of the plan and the process it will follow.

The Local Plan Part 2 looks to add local value through its policies and support the growth of business opportunities across the district and ensure market towns remain thriving and competitive by encouraging town centre regeneration schemes to encourage future redevelopment opportunities.

It also supports rural communities to ensure they can meet needs and have opportunities to improve connections, create local employment prospects and develop tourism opportunities.

The East Northamptonshire Local Plan and the consultation form can be found here and information sheets are available online.