Residents say no to new houses at Oakley Vale

Dozens of angry people living on the Oakley Vale estate in Corby have voiced their objections to a proposal to build new properties - and they’re being backed by the town’s MP.

Corby Council wants to build 18 rented homes on a small strip of infill land bounded by Cheltenham Road, Peterborough Road and the railway line.

The entrance to the site in Cheltenham Road NNL-180507-154652005

But residents are concerned about issues including traffic, loss of privacy, strain on services including schools and doctors, parking and the impact on wildlife.

The scheme includes four one-bedroom houses, six with two bedrooms, four two-bed bungalows and four three-bed homes.

The site was previously owned by Cofton which went into administration in 2009. Corby Council acquired the site and is now hoping to use it to supply some of the new homes required as part of Corby’s growth agenda.

The design and access statement says: “Corby Borough Council is always seeking to further its agenda of providing more homes for affordable rent and to this end, has decided to develop the site for this purpose.

The new housing scheme in Cheltenham Road, Corby, with the entrance marked in yellow. NNL-180507-154632005

“It is hoped the site will support at least 17 two bedroom dwellings consisting of some houses/bungalows and flats.

“Site investigations have been carried out and a license to clear the site of great crested newts & reptiles will be required post-planning.”

Dozens of objectors have written to the council from the surrounding roads including Cheltenham Road, Folkestone Drive, Aintree Road, Goodwood Close and Kempton Close.

MP Tom Pursglove has also objected to the application. In a letter to planners, he said: “The main concern with me has been about road infrastructure. I understand there are already a number of difficulties with parking, traffic and access arrangements, which are heightened by the proximity of a school.

“Local people are concerned that the traffic from another 18 houses would make the congestion even worse, and create additional safety issues in the vicinity of the school.

“Residents have also expressed further concerns about the demand these new houses would place on key local services; for example schools, doctors and dentists, that already do not have available capacity.”

The planning application is likely to be dealt with by members of Corby Council’s own planning committee, in their role as the local planning authority, at a future meeting.

You can view the planning application and make comments on it here