Residential development land within Wellingborough’s Stanton Cross up for sale

Details of a development site within the Stanton Cross scheme have been released.

Brown & Co Barfords has released details of a residential development site that is newly available for sale with planning permission for 38 dwellings.

This follows several years of work by the firm’s planning department to secure the permission and the promotion of road, sewer and service Infrastructure to the site boundary.

The Grange Farm site is located within the Stanton Cross development situated on the edge of Wellingborough.

The development is set to bring 3,650 new homes as well as a large infrastructure including schools, retail space, doctor’s surgeries, leisure and community facilities and green spaces.

The 0.95+ Ha site is currently occupied by former farm buildings converted for office use and a range of open sided farm buildings.

The office building could potentially be retained or converted to provide residential accommodation.

Anne McGlinchey from Brown & Co Barfords said: “The site at Grange Farm site is an excellent residential development opportunity within the Stanton Cross urban extension of Wellingborough.

“With planning permission for 38 dwellings already granted, we expect to see a great deal of interest in this parcel of land from a wide range of developers.”

For more information on the Grange Farm site, contact Anne McGlinchey at Brown & Co Barfords on 01480 479072 or email anne.mcglinchey@brown-co.com.