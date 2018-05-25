Reports of trees being felled and left in unsafe condition in Corby

Corby Council is aware that there have been some incidents in which trees in the borough have been felled without permission and left in an unsafe condition.

The local authority’s woodland team is doing everything it can to ensure these areas are returned to a safe condition.

But anyone who sees a tree being felled by someone unofficial and left on the ground is advised to call 101 so the issue can be resolved as soon as possible.

Corby Council’s chairman for the Corby Woodland Project, Cllr Peter McEwan, said: “Felling trees without permission is dangerous and not something Corby Borough Council deems acceptable.

“Our woodland team will continue to do all they can to ensure areas in which tree(s) have been felled are returned to a safe condition for residents and animals.

“We would urge anyone who sees a tree being felled and left on the ground to report this to 101, please do not approach and do not try to move the tree yourself.”