Reports of suspicious activity in Wellingborough

Officers are seeking to identify a man following a report of suspicious activity in Wellingborough.

At about 4.45pm on Monday, November 12, a man walking along Church Street was perceived to be making threats which were reported to Northamptonshire Police.

He is described as white, aged 25 to 30, 5ft 10in and slim.

He had a dark beard and was wearing a blue chequered hooded top.

The man, or anyone with information relating to his identity, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Information can also be share anonymously with Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.