Replica Spitfire coming to Kettering as part of RAF’s centenary year

A replica Spitfire will be on show in Kettering to mark 100 years of the Royal Air Force (RAF).

The RAF celebrated its centenary on April 1 this year.

To mark the occasion, it reflected on its history and achievements as well as celebrating the work the RAF is currently doing and looking forward to the next 100 years.

The centenary has been recognised by special events, activities and other initiatives at local, regional and national levels throughout the country from April to September 2018.

Kettering Council will be recognising the anniversary by transforming Kettering Market Place into a launch pad for a full-sized replica Spitfire and a hub of celebrations for this historic anniversary and the history of the RAF.

People will be able to see this marvel of British engineering that is the Spitfire at the event taking place from 11am to 3pm on Saturday, September 8.

The event will include stalls with information about the history of the RAF, RAF careers, Royal Air Force Association and the next generation 1101 Kettering Squadron of the Royal Air Force Air Cadets plus much more.

Local veterans are also being invited to go along and share their memories of the RAF at the free event.

Guy Holloway, head of corporate and cultural services at Kettering Council, said: “We are excited to see a full-sized replica Spitfire and to be hosting such a historic event here in Kettering to celebrate one of our Armed Forces’ achievements over the past 100 years and celebrate the centenary anniversary.”

Cllr Scott Edwards, Kettering Council’s portfolio holder for community, leisure and youth, said: “I hope you will all come and see for yourself the amazing work our RAF does now and over the past 100 years during this great event and we invite our local veterans to share with us their incredible stories and memories.”

For more information on RAF100 events go to www.raf.mod.uk/raf100/