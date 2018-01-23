Repeat offender breached Kettering drinking banning order

A man has been convicted of breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order after drinking and acting in a threatening manner in Kettering in public.

Paul Hughes was originally issued the order in March 2017 for violating Kettering Council’s Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO), along with nine other individuals.

The ban prohibits alcohol consumption in a public place anywhere within the borough of Kettering.

However, at Meadow Road Park in July, a Kettering Council environmental warden caught Hughes drinking cider and acting in a threatening manner.

Earlier this month he was convicted for a breach of his Criminal Behaviour Order and a public order offence at Northampton Magistrates’ Court.

Hughes pleaded guilty to both offences and was given a 12-month community order, a six-month alcohol treatment order, 15 RAR (rehabilitation requirement) days and made to pay an £85 victim surcharge (to be consolidated with other fines)

Shirley Plenderleith, head of public services at Kettering Council, said: “The PSPO gives powers of enforcement to allow us to tackle issues that are particularly relevant to Kettering town centre.

“The council, together with Northamptonshire Police, are seeking to improve the quality of life for residents, businesses and visitors to the town.”

Kettering’s PSPO came into force on in July 2016, covering the town centre and adjacent residential areas to the north and east.

Police and Kettering Council’s wardens have been enforcing it in order to reduce incidents of anti-social behaviour, such as street drinking and begging.

10 individuals were given Criminal Behaviour Orders in March 2017 with another two convicted in November 2017.