Renovation for historic Wellingborough hotel frequented by Oliver Cromwell

A former haunt of Oliver Cromwell will be restored to its former glory as part of a scheme to help regenerate Wellingborough town centre.

The Heritage Lottery Fund, Wellingborough Council and the owner of the historic Hind Hotel are investing more than £950,000 to carry out the external refurbishment as part of the Townscape Heritage Initiative Scheme.

Stone Edge and architects GSS put up scaffolding this month and works should take about 10 months to carry out.

The hotel, located at the heart of the town centre, is a Grade II* listed building that dates back to the 17 th century. It is thought to be the place where Oliver Cromwell planned the battle of Naseby in 1645.

The news marks a new chapter in the history of the hotel which was under threat of compulsory purchase in 2013 because the council said it needed essential repairs.

Wellingborough Council leader Martin Griffiths said: “We are delighted that work has started to renovate the external aspects of the Hind Hotel. This is a landmark within the town that represents a significant part of Wellingborough’s history. We will be working closely with the owners and the contractors to minimise disruption to visitors while the improvement works take place.”

The sustainable restoration has been the focus for the Town Heritage Initiative scheme since the application was first made in 2009. As part of the initiative the externals of the historic building will be sympathetically restored.

The council was awarded £1.4m from the Heritage Lottery Fund which the authority says will continue to be invested into the town.

The hotel will remain open throughout the external renovation, and the owners and contractors are working together to minimise disruption to visitors.