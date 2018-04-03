Reminder ahead of eight-month closure of Irchester road bridge

Network Rail is reminding motorists in Irchester that a road bridge will be closed from next week as they continue to upgrade the Midland mainline.

The work to the Station Road bridge is part of the railway upgrade plan and the project to upgrade the Midland mainline, which will see an additional line constructed between Bedford and Kettering, as well as the electrification of the line to Corby.

The bridge needs to be raised to allow for the safe clearance of overhead lines.

Due to the nature of the work, the bridge will be closed to vehicles from Monday, April 9, until Thursday, November 22, and a signposted diversion route will be in place.

Pedestrian access will be maintained throughout the work via a temporary footbridge.

Rob McIntosh, route managing director for Network Rail, said: “We appreciate that road closures are never ideal and we apologise for any inconvenience which this work causes.

“The work to this bridge is the latest stage in our project to upgrade the Midland mainline; a project which is the biggest investment into the line since the Victorian era.

“This project is an investment of over £1billion to improve the railway and make sure that we meet the needs of the communities and economies that our railway serves.”