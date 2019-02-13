Remarkable turnaround at Rothwell school

A Rothwell school placed in special measures just two years ago has received high praise fom Ofsted after a rapid turnaround.

Montsaye Academy in Greening Road has gone from the worst possible grade in December 2016 to the second best grade, ‘good’, in a report published yesterday (Tuesday).

An inspection found the school had made rapid improvements in the quality of its teaching.

Principal Meena Gabbi, who has been in the role for just under 18 months, said she was delighted with the recognition - but that they’re still striving to be even better.

She said: “It doesn’t stop here – we know there is still work to do.

“We want this report to act as a springboard for the next stage in the story of Montsaye.

“Our focus is on becoming an ‘outstanding’ school. It’s what our pupils and community deserve.”

The school, part of the Montsaye Community Learning Partnership (MCLP), was previously criticised for having inadequate leadership.

In his report, lead Ofsted inspector Chris Stevens said this was no longer the case.

He said: “The determined vision and leadership of the principal and senior leaders has successfully created a positive culture which has led to rapid improvements at the school.”

The report highlighted significant improvements in teaching, learning and assessment, stating that the standard of teaching is ‘good overall’ and that “some teaching, for example in English, humanities and

PE, is much stronger”.

The report also recognised the quality of support pupils receive and the positive and caring ethos, adding: “It’s this ethos that has been instrumental in improving standards.”

Mrs Gabbi said the hard work and dedication of staff, parents and students had paid off.

She said: “This result is just the latest chapter in our school’s recent achievements.

“We will continue to have an unwavering focus on high standards of teaching and learning and pupil welfare.”

The MCLP also received praise from Ofsted for its effective support of the school.

Ann Davey, chief executive officer of the MCLP, paid tribute to the hard work and commitment of the team.

She said: “We cannot praise Montsaye Academy staff, pupils and parents highly enough for their tenacity, resilience and untiring determination.

“I have seen first-hand the journey that this school has been on and its transformation to become a school that is changing pupils’ lives for the better.”