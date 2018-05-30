‘Relaxed’ screening of Peter Rabbit film in Wellingborough tomorrow

Wellingborough’s Castle Theatre is having another relaxed film screening to make its offering more inclusive to its audience.

Responding to feedback from customers, Castle Theatre is developing an accessible strand to its film programming that offers relaxed performances for audience members with access needs.

It will be making its film programme accessible to more members of the community with a relaxed screening of Peter Rabbit planned for 11am tomorrow (Thursday).

This new remit for the Wellingborough theatre launched with a relaxed screening of Early Man on April 8 for members of Northamptonshire Spectrum Club.

Working closely with the group, the theatre’s management ensured that the venue fully met the needs of their members with autism and their families.

General manager Shelley Rooke said: “I am pleased to say it was a great success.

“We have received an excellent response from the customers who attended, and the venue has now been recommended to others who require relaxed screenings.”

Castle Theatre relaxed performances help to make the arts accessible to all, by including raised lighting, reduced volume and designated quiet areas, and removing strobe/flashing lighting and unexpected bangs/noises.

There will also be a designated member of staff to oversee the events.

Tickets for tomorrow’s relaxed screening of Peter Rabbit at 11am are £7 (£5 Under 16s) with carers going free.

Extending this new remit into the theatre’s live programme, this year’s Christmas adventure, Cinderella, offers a relaxed performance at 6pm on Wednesday, December 19.

Tickets are priced from £12.

Tickets can be bought by calling the Box Office on 01933 270007 or online at www.castletheatre.co.uk.